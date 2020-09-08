DPS traffic stop nets $160K in Oldham County

(Photo provided by the Texas Dept. of Public Safety)

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized $160,000 in cash Tuesday, September 1, after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Oldham County.

At approximately 12:20 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2020 Dodge Charger traveling west on I-40 near Vega, for a traffic violation. The Trooper then discovered vacuum-sealed bundles of cash concealed throughout the vehicle.

DPS Special Agents were contacted and assisted with the investigation.

The driver – Caleb Hitsman, 25 – and passenger – Christian Evans, 25, both of Springfield, Missouri – were arrested and charged with money laundering. Hitman and Evans were transported to the Oldham County Jail.

The cash was allegedly being transported from Kansas City, Missouri to Los Angeles, California.

