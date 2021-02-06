DPS urges safety on Super Bowl Sunday

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Texas DPS:

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding the public that while Super Bowl celebrations may look a little different than years past, safety should still be at the forefront of everyone’s minds. All Texans are encouraged to enjoy the biggest sporting event of the year responsibly.

DPS Troopers will increase patrols all day Feb. 7 (from 12:01 a.m. until midnight), as part of the nationwide CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) initiative. Troopers will be looking for drivers who violate the law, including those who are speeding, failing to wear their seat belt and driving under the influence.

DPS is also offering the following safety tips on Super Bowl Sunday:

Don’t drink and drive . If you plan to have alcohol outside of your home, designate a driver or take alternate transportation.

. If you plan to have alcohol outside of your home, designate a driver or take alternate transportation. Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped.

for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped. Slow down , especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.

, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones. Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.

everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law. Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. Also, if you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road.

while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. Also, if you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road. If you can Steer It, Clear It. If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes. On some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, it’s against the law.

If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes. On some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, it’s against the law. Don’t drive fatigued — allow plenty of time to reach your destination.

— allow plenty of time to reach your destination. Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling. For road conditions and closures in Texas, visit Drive Texas.

Additionally, DPS wants to remind Texans about iWatchTexas — the suspicious activity reporting system. If you witness suspicious behavior or activity, you are encouraged to report it to law enforcement using iWatchTexas. A confidential report can be filed online, by calling 1-844-643-2251 or through the iWatchTexas mobile app (available on iTunes and Google Play). Please note: iWatchTexas is not designed to report emergencies. If a situation requires an emergency response, call 911.

(News release from the Texas Department of Public Safety in Austin)