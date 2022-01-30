LOVING COUNTY, Texas — A deputy with the Loving County Sheriff’s Office was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash was reported around 4:30 p.m. one mile west of Mentone on State Highway 302.

According to DPS, Deputy Lorin Readmond, 41, was traveling to assist another deputy on a traffic stop when her vehicle collided with a semi-truck.

Both vehicles were traveling eastbound on State Highway 302 at the time of the crash. The deputy’s lights and siren were activated on her patrol vehicle , DPS said.

Deputy Readmond was pronounced deceased at the scene by Loving County Justice of the Peace Amber King.

The Loving County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Sunday that was provided to EverythingLubbock.com by the DPS.

It is with great sadness the Loving County Sheriff’s Office announces the death of Deputy Lorin Readmond. Last night, 1/29/22, at approximately 4:30 p.m., Deputy Readmond was dispatched to assist another deputy and attempted to respond when she was involved in a traffic crash with truck tractor semi-trailer. Deputy Readmond was pronounced deceased at the scene. Deputy Readmond, 41 joined the Loving County Sheriff’s office in April 2019. In addition, Deputy Readmond also served as a Reserve Deputy with the Hudspeth County Sheriff’s Office since September 2015. Deputy Lorin Readmond was a Chief Petty Officer in the United States Navy Reserve where she served as an Intelligence Specialist from 2006 until 2018. The Texas Highway Patrol is investigating this crash and no additional information are available at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Loving County Sheriff’s Office and the family of Deputy Readmond. Deputy Readmond’s dedication and service will never be forgotten. Statement from the Loving County Sheriff’s Office



The two occupants inside the semi-truck were not injured.

The crash is under investigation by the Texas Highway Patrol’s West Texas Region District Crash Team.