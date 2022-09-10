The following is a press release from the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council via Aardvark Communications:

BEDFORD, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Throughout September, DQ® restaurants in Texas are raising funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals) in a yummy campaign.

The Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council will donate $1 to CMN Hospitals in Texas for every valid #ActsofSweetness Instagram post shared in September, with a total donation up to $75,000. For 75 years, DQ restaurants in Texas have been friendly, gathering spots where fans enjoy delicious treats and eats and create fond memories.

Participating is easy for all Dairy Queen® fans and begins with choosing a favorite Blizzard® Treat.

Between September 1-30, 2022, visit a DQ® restaurant in Texas and order a Blizzard Treat.

Take a picture with the Blizzard Treat and post on Instagram as a post. Be sure your profile is set to public.

Include #ActsofSweetness and tag @DairyQueenTX in the post.

When DQ fans share their “Acts of Sweetness” photo on Instagram, DQ restaurants in Texas will help create new possibilities for kids.



Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in Texas include:

Hendrick Children’s Hospital in Abilene

Dell Children’s Ascension in Austin

Christus Southeast Texas – St. Elizabeth in Beaumont

Christus Southeast Texas – Jasper Memorial in Jasper

The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio

Texas Children’s Hospital – Houston

Driscoll Children’s Hospital – Corpus Christi

Children’s Health – Dallas

Medical Center Hospital – Odessa

Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s – Temple

United Regional – Wichita Falls

Shannon Medical Center – San Angelo

UMC Children’s Hospital – Lubbock

Christus Trinity Mother Frances – Tyler

Cook Children’s – Fort Worth

El Paso Children’s Foundation

Texans also can support the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in the Lone Star state with a donation in any amount to CMN Hospitals through DQTexas.com/ActsofSweetness. In addition, Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council will match donations made online Sept 1 – 30, 2022. Giving back has never been so sweetly simple and delicious. So, enjoy a Blizzard Treat today and help fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services for children in Texas.

About Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds for 170 children’s hospitals that support the health of 10 million kids each year across the U.S. and Canada. Donations go to local hospitals to fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids’ and families’ minds at ease during difficult hospital stays and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services. When we improve the health of all children and allow them the opportunity to reach their full potential, we also improve our communities for years to come. Together, we can change kids’ health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and your local children’s hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.

About Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council



There are few brands as iconic as the DQ brand. Innovative DQ treats and eats, along with the unique DQ restaurant concepts, have positioned DQ restaurants in Texas as a leader in the quick service restaurant industry. The Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council is a nonprofit organization made up of DQ franchisees operating in Texas. The Council develops the advertising and marketing program for DQ franchisees in Texas and controls the Texas Country Foods menu along with managing supply/distribution for the nearly 600 DQ restaurants in Texas. The DQ restaurants in Texas are franchised by American Dairy Queen Corporation and the DQ franchise system includes more than 7,000 franchised locations in the United States, Canada, and more than 20 other countries, including the nearly 600 DQ restaurants in Texas.



For more information about the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council, visit dqtexas.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

(Press release from the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council via Aardvark Communications)