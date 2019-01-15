Dr. Pepper seeks to become official soft drink of Texas

Once a Texan, always a Texan!

Dr. Pepper has announced the launch of a petition to become the official soft drink of Texas. They are calling on their passionate fans to sign the Change.org petition and make their voices heard.

To celebrate the movement, Dr. Pepper will also debut a collection of special edition bottles inspired by the brand’s Texas roots, available only in-state for a limited time. The collection includes 15 unique labels with artwork depicting some of the state’s most iconic landmarks and landscapes.

The 20 oz bottles are available for purchase in Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and Waco, and fans are encouraged to collect them all in honor of the great state of Texas and its beloved beverage brand.

Dr. Pepper is the oldest major soft drink in the United States. Fans can join the brand’s mission to confirm its icon status by signing the Change.org petition and sharing on social media using #DrPepperLovesTX.