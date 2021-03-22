Dr. Teresa Lozano Long, Austin community champion and pillar, dies at age 92

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dr. Teresa Lozano Long, longtime Austin-area educator and philanthropist, died Sunday. She was 92 years old.

Myra Leo, the chairwoman on the advisory council to the Teresa Lozano Long Institute of Latin American Studies at the University of Texas at Austin, expressed her condolences on Twitter.

Virginia Garrard, the former director of LILAS and history professor at UT, knew Long very well and provided this statement:

“Teresa Lozano Long lived a rich and meaningful life in every sense of those words. She loved the world deeply and in turn, she was deeply loved. Both she and her husband Joe were the product of modest upbringings, and this, along with an outlook informed by their strong Catholic faith, profoundly influenced them as philanthropists who gave not just from their wealth, but also from their hearts. Terry’s graciousness, her unwavering good spirit, her fierce determination, and her kindness are irreplaceable. She was a role model as a wife, an intellectual, a patron of the arts, and above all, as an advocate for young people who possessed talent and grit, but who lacked the financial resources to reach their goals: young women, Mexican Americans, aspiring artists and musicians, underrepresented students in higher education, and many of the future doctors and other health professionals of this state, who have all been the beneficiaries of Terry and Joe Longs’ vision and generosity. Hers was a long life, well lived, whose legacy will live on in a new generation of people who were touched by her openhearted generosity.” -Virginia Garrard, former director of LILAS

Long was a force in the community, not just within the university but Austin as a whole. Along with her husband Joe R. Long, they donated more than $20 million to build what’s now the Long Center for the Performing Arts. The couple donated 25% of the building’s total construction costs.

Long was given the National Humanities Medal by former President Donald Trump in 2019. She was the first Hispanic woman in Texas to earn a doctorate in health and physical education, and along with her husband, they shared their fortune with the community.

They gave $25 million to the School of Medicine at the UT Health Science Center in San Antonio, $10 million for Hispanic scholarships across the state and another $10 million for the Institute of Latin American Studies at UT.