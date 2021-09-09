Driver in fatal Milam County crash pleads guilty to Criminally Negligent Homicide

State & Regional
Posted: / Updated:

Jody Mack Wood. (Courtesy: Milam County District Attorney’s Office)

MILAM COUNTY, Texas – The driver in a fatal Milam County crash pled guilty Thursday morning to Criminally Negligent Homicide in the 20th Judicial District Court.

42-year-old Jody Mack Wood, of Leander, was hospitalized following a Milam County crash in April 2018. He was indicted by a Milam County grand jury in the death of the driver of the other vehicle involved.

76-year-old Reynaldo Amaya-Charo, of Austin, died at CHI St Joseph Hospital in Bryan – where he was taken following the crash. The victim was the driver of a 2014 Jeep Cherokee that was eastbound on U-S Highway 79 in Milam County near the Robertson County line. A 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Wood was westbound.

The Court will assess punishment after the completion of a PreSentence Investigation at the Sentencing Hearing, scheduled for November 4, 2021.

Source: Milam County District Attorney’s Office

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar