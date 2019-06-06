Driver indicted after train hits school bus, killing boy

ATHENS, Texas (AP) — The driver of a school bus that was struck by a train in Texas, killing a 13-year-old boy, has been indicted on manslaughter and injury to a child charges.

John Franklin Stevens was behind the wheel of the Athens Independent School District bus on Jan. 25 when it was struck by a Union Pacific freight train at a crossing in Athens, about 70 miles (112 kilometers) southeast of Dallas. Two children were riding the bus. The boy was killed and a 9-year-old girl was injured.

The Henderson County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement that the bus stopped at the crossing and proceeded before the train. The locomotive shoved the bus down the track and into crossing signage and gates.

The 78-year-old Stevens of Mabank (MAY’-bank) has been released on bond. He has an unlisted phone number and couldn’t be reached for comment.