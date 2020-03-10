Driver, passenger identified in deadly rollover crash in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas– The driver and passenger involved in a fatal rollover crash have been identified by Midland Police.

Officials have identified the driver as Ulices Carranza-Carranza and the passenger as Jose Pena Marquez. Both men are from Perryton, said police.

The crash happened just before 5:00 p.m. in the 2400 block of Loop 250. Police officials said Carranza failed to control his speed and left the road.

Marquez was ejected during the rollover and pronounced dead on the scene., according to police.

Carranza was arrested and remained at the Midland County Detention Center on charges of intoxication manslaughter.

(Big 2/Fox 24 contributed to this report)