Drought-stricken West holds out for more than just dry snow

This Feb. 17, 2021, image shows the Rio Grande flanked by a dormant forest of willow and cottonwood trees in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Many parts of New Mexico received some much needed snow during a recent string of storms, but forecasters say frigid temperatures resulted in snowfall that had a lower moisture content, meaning there will be less water available when it melts. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

BERNALILLO, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is getting some much needed snow but don’t count on it to end the drought.

Every square mile of the arid state is dealing with some level of dryness, with more than half locked in the worst category — exceptional drought.

And much of the West is no better off, with parts of Arizona, Utah and Nevada among the hardest hit.

The latest storms to cross New Mexico came with frigid temperatures.

Experts say the colder the air, the less moisture in the snow.

That means less water to recharge the soil and less that will find its way into rivers and reservoirs this spring.