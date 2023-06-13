CLOVIS, N.M.– The New Mexico State Police announced in a press release Tuesday it completed a two-day proactive operation to “combat DWI and tackle high crime areas.”

According to the release, the operation was done by the NMSP Uniform Bureau and Aircraft Section and was completed on June 9 and 10.

The goal of the operation was to “to maintain a law enforcement presence in high-crime areas, enforce criminal and traffic laws, locate wanted subjects, curb DWI and build positive relationships within the community.”

The operation resulted in over 130 traffic citations, 18 arrests and 1.5 grams of methamphetamine being seized.

“As the New Mexico State Police, our mission is to serve all four corners of this great state and everywhere in between,” said New Mexico State Police Chief Tim Johnson. “We will use every tool at our disposal to ensure our communities remain a safe and secure place to live for everyone.”

The New Mexico State Police will continue to conduct proactive operations like these throughout the year. We encourage the public to report suspected criminal activity to their local law enforcement agencies or the New Mexico State Police.