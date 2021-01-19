DuPont, ex-worker indicted for plant gas leak that killed 4

FILE – This Dec. 10, 2015, file photo, shows a Dow Chemical plant in La Porte, Texas. A final federal report has found that a series of failures, including flawed equipment and inadequate safeguards, helped cause a 2014 poisonous gas leak that killed four workers at the Houston-area chemical plant. The U.S. Chemical Safety Board said Tuesday, June 25, 2019, various safety management system deficiencies contributed to the severity of the incident. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan, File)

HOUSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors have announced that a chemical company and a former employee have been indicted for their roles in a 2014 poisonous gas leak that killed four workers at a Houston-area plant.

Four employees at the now-closed DuPont chemical plant in LaPorte, Texas, died in the release of methyl mercaptan — a chemical used in the manufacture of insecticide and fungicide.

A federal indictment issued earlier this month and made public Tuesday accuses DuPont and Kenneth Sandel, a plant supervisor, of knowingly failing to implement certain company safety procedures required by federal regulations.

The company and attorneys for Sandel say they will fight the charges.