Dyess AFB healthcare worker tests positive for COVID-19

DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A healthcare worker at Dyess Air Force Base has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a Thursday evening Facebook post, Commander Ed Sumangil said they received the positive test earlier in the afternoon for the person who was tested March 24.

Sumangil says the person has received medical care and is quarantined at home as they investigate their “social tracing.”

The case has no known source of exposure at this time, Sumangil says.

They are also working to identify and contact the people this individual may have had contact with over the last two weeks, and will instruct them on proper protocols in an attempt to ensure their safety.

