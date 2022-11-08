HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Preliminary numbers revealed longtime Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar took the early voting lead Tuesday night in Texas’ 28th Congressional District U.S. Representative race, which includes Starr County.

With 72 of 285 precincts reporting, Cuellar had 31,142 votes, over Republican political newcomer Cassy Garcia.

Garcia is the wife of a Border Patrol agent and used to work for U.S. Senator Ted Cruz.

Cuellar is vice chairman of the House Appropriations Homeland Security Subcommittee and vying for his 10th term in office.

Republican challenger Garcia followed with 22,885 votes.