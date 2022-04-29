BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) — A teenager from Brownsboro set a new fishing world record using his trusty bow and arrow, a weapon usually associated with hunting animals on land.

For the past eight years, Jacob Fisher has used the tool to fish. His weapon of choice helped him win a world record just a few weeks ago.

“I just shot it,” said Jacob Fisher.

But there’s a catch, after battling the beast for more than 10 minutes, the massive longnose gar got away.

This forced Jacob and his dad to head home for the night, then, something amazing happened. Some might call intuition, other might call it destiny, but fate lured them back in the boat to fight that monster one more time.

“It was turning nighttime and we headed back out because we didn’t want to miss an opportunity on this fish,” said Fisher.

Jacob spotted the fish again, and made his move.

“Awesome, awesome shot he made on the fish I didn’t even know he had shot it at first I was in the back of the boat getting my equipment ready,” said Ryan Fisher, Jacob’s dad.

After another struggle, they secured the beast.

“So we knew it was a lake record but we had no idea until we had certified scales and weighed it,” said Ryan Fisher.

They later found out, the longnose gar weighed in at 56.2 lbs.

“I was really excited, I didn’t expect it to be a state record but it was,” said Fisher.

Fisher says he’s beyond happy to win the award, even though it still doesn’t feel real.