East Texas gun owners worry new restrictions are coming

TYLER, Texas — This week, gun owners in East Texas expressed concern in light of recent mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio — worrying that possible changes could impact their right to carry.

The owner of Superior Firearms in Tyler, Austin Rohr, said, “I’ve got a wife and three little kids. Who’s going to protect me if I don’t have an officer right there?”

While inside the store, no one wanted to go on camera they still made it clear where they stood on the issue of gun laws.

“I think they should enforce the law that’s already on the books and it would probably help,” said one gun owner.

Pointing to gun violence found throughout the country. Now, lawmakers are urging President Trump to make a change.

….this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform. We must have something good, if not GREAT, come out of these two tragic events! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2019

With over 1.3 million Texans owning a licensed gun, some believe any changes to the law, could put their lives at risk.

“There’s an unfortunate event like this that happens, people that oppose gun ownership or oppose the second amendment automatically start blaming everybody that follows the laws,” explained Rohr.

“Guns don’t shoot themselves, it takes a person to pull the trigger. You can’t blame the gun,” says one owner.