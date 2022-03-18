EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Eastland County Deputy was tragically killed while trying to save citizens from devastating fires overnight.

The Cisco Police Department confirms Deputy Barbara Fenley died during the fires. They say, “she was a special servant and an attribute to our profession. We will kneel in prayer for her family, friends and colleagues as they mourn.”

Deputy Fenley’s friends and family remember her as a beloved mainstay at the Eastland County Courthouse, providing much-needed security.

It’s unclear when or where Deputy Fenley died, but KTAB and KRBC are working to get additional information.

So far, Deputy Fenley is the only confirmed death in the aftermath of the Eastland County Complex Fires, which have burned nearly 45,000 acres and are only 2% contained.

The entire communities of Gorman and Carbon were almost completely destroyed.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for any updates on this breaking news situation.