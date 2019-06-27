ECISD bus driver arrested for possession of child pornography

ODESSA, Texas (BIG2/FOX24) – An Ector County ISD bus driver has been arrested on charges of possession of child pornography.

A joint investigation by Homeland Security Investigation and the Texas Department of Public Safety led to the arrest of 45-year old, Reid Derrick Witcher, on June 19th. He is a two-time employee of ECISD; he was a substitute teacher and a bus driver.

“HSI and DPS Special Agents executed a state search warrant at his Odessa home,” explained Spokeswoman, Leticia Zamarripa, of Homeland Security Investigation. “Our agents discovered that he had been downloading and viewing child pornography for about 10 years.”

The search also led to the discovery of about 100,000 electronic images of child pornography and a binder full of about 125 more.

“Innocent children who’re sexually exploited physically or through the dissemination of child pornography, suffer irreparable trauma, irreparable harm,” said Zamarripa.

One mother at ECISD says her biggest concern dropping her kids off at school everyday, is being able to pick them up unharmed after school…

“You just sit back in really just disgust and really horror, too, that someone like that is around our kids,” said Julie Gray. “It’s such a horrible thing that we have to encounter people like this and they’re able to get through all of the security measures in place to be hired, and they still have something going on like this that can affect our kids. It’s really just a horrifying thought.”

The school district pushed a press release stating Witcher was immediately fired after the district was notified of his crimes. They went onto state there has been no indication of ECISD students’ involvement.

“I don’t know what the solution would be, but it definitely leaves you feeling hopeless,” said Gray.