ECSO: Suspected serial shooter in custody

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – Officials with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office say they believe the suspect involved in the recent shooting is in custody.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis tells Big 2 News two people have been shot since Tuesday, leaving one person dead.

Griffis said he believes the same person is responsible for the shootings, calling the suspect a “serial shooter”.

In addition to the two men who were shot, two other vehicles have been shot at since Tuesday. Griffis says in all cases the shooter pulled up to a broken down vehicle, and used a handgun to fire at the driver.

The shooter’s vehicle is described as a white truck, possibly a crew cab or extended cab vehicle. The shooter description varies, but the Sheriff believes the same man is responsible for each shooting.

The most recent shooting occurred last night around 10:30 p.m. on Business 20 between FM 1936 and the I-20 overpass.

Sheriff Griffis is asking the community to remain vigilant and cautious while the investigation continues.