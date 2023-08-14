ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- 56-year-old Michael Brian Miller was arrested Saturday in connection with the death of his wife, 58-year-old Lisa Clark Miller. Now, an affidavit has revealed new details about the case.

Around 7:00 a.m. on August 12, deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office were called to an RV park in the 16000 block of Snow Moon Road after Michael’s brother called 911 and asked for a welfare check. According to the affidavit, the call for help came after Michael reportedly called his brother and confessed to killing his wife. The brother told investigators that Michael also ingested a handful of prescription medication and planned to die by suicide.

Lisa was found dead on the living room floor and reportedly had “extensive” blunt force trauma to her face and head, consistent with being struck by a blunt object, the report said. Michael was found unconscious in the bedroom of the RV and was taken to Medical Center Hospital where he was treated and later released.

Investigators said Michael and Lisa were arguing when things turned physical and Michael allegedly struck Lisa “numerous times”, causing her death, the report said. He was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he’s been charged with one count of Murder. Michael remained in custody as of Monday afternoon; his bond had not yet been set.