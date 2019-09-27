Ector County Sheriff looking for possible serial shooter

ODESSA, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – The Ector County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference on Friday, September 27th to alert the public about multiple shootings that have happened in the last week in Ector County.

Only four weeks removed from a mass shooting, the Ector County Sheriff’s Office now says it is searching for a possible serial shooter.

Sheriff Mike Griffis says deputies are investigating four shootings in the past week with a common thread. In each instance, the shooter was driving a white pick-up truck.

On Tuesday just after midnight, one person was shot at near 8th and Grant. They weren’t hit but their car was.

Then around 7:30 am another person was shot at near I-20 and FM 866. That person wasn’t hit either.

That same afternoon a man was shot on Meteor Crater Road near the Pilot convenience store. That man has since been treated and released from the hospital.

Another man was shot around 10:40 Thursday night on Business 20 near FM 1936. He died at the scene.

Sheriff Griffis does have a message for the public.

“I just want everyone to be cautious,” he said. “And if you see anything suspicious that you think we need to know about call 9-1-1 call the city call us and let us know.”

Deputies are still investigating and can’t confirm if there are one or more shooters. People are advised to be cautious and call 9-1-1 if they see anything suspicious.