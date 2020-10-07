El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz tests positive for COVID-19, is self-quarantining at home

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz has tested positive for COVID-19 the Catholic Diocese of El Paso announced on Wednesday.

According to Diocese officials, Bishop Seitz developed low grade fever on Saturday and later received a positive test for the virus.

However, officials said that Bishop Seitz’s doctors have advised that his test results may be due to an unrelated sinus infection which can sometimes cause false positives for COVID-19.

As a precaution, Bishop Seitz will remain in quaran1ne at his home un1l further tes1ng provides a nega1ve result and he is released by his physician.

Bishop Seitz currently does not have a fever and is not showing any other symptoms at this time.

“I am grateful that my fever is gone and have no other symptoms. I am now joining the thousands of other El Pasoans under quaran1ne and working remotely from home,” Bishop Seitz said. “Please pray for all those in our community and throughout the world currently aﬄicted with this virus, especially for those who are hospitalized. May God grant healing to the sick, peace to the dying, strength to healthcare workers, wisdom to our leaders and the courage to reach out to all in love.”

(Information from KTSM.com)

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery efforts in Lubbock and the South Plains