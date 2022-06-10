EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The County of El Paso has been preparing for an increase in migrants in the possibility of Title 42 being lifted. That is why commissioners heard options about a processing center that would assist migrants traveling through the community.

According to the County, this proposed center will relieve overcrowding in local shelters and detention centers. It would also help to connect migrants to their sponsors/family. The process is intended to be done in an efficient manner helping the migrants to reach their destination in a safe and humane way.

County staff traveled recently to Brownsville, Texas where they had the opportunity to tour their processing center and can be used as a model to follow.

One option would be for the County to contract with a General Services Administration (GSA) Federal Contractor to provide these services. The cost of the processing center would be reimbursed by FEMA.

The Court authorized on Monday staff to present a defined work plan and meet with GSA contractors to develop a final proposal.

Since this is a shifting situation, the plan might change if Title 42 is lifted, or if there is a sudden increase in the number of migrants being held.

