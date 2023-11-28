EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso County woman has been indicted on two counts of online solicitation of a minor under the age of 14, according to court documents obtained by KTSM.

The incident allegedly happened in February 2022.

Court documents say Ana Guadalupe De La Cruz knowingly solicited an individual under the age of 14 to meet a family member and engage in sexual contact on Feb. 19, 2022.

Ana Guadalupe De La Cruz. Photo: City of Socorro.

Court documents also state De La Cruz committed the offense of sexual performance by a child on Feb. 19, 2022, by intentionally communicating by text message with an individual younger than the age of 14 in a sexually explicit manner and telling the individual to “have condoms ready.”

The indictment was filed on Tuesday, Oct. 31.