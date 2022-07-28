EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) continues an investigation of a murder-suicide that happened Monday July 26, 2022.

An initial 911 call reported a domestic disturbance at the 7100 block of Red Man Dr which reported a couple arguing and gunshot were heard. Detectives from the Crimes Against Persons Unit and Investigators from the Criminalistics Unit responded to the scene.

Patrol Officers that responded to the emergency call found 32-year-old Elena Patricia Constable and 32-year-old Ian Constable dead inside the home.

The relationship between the couple was that of husband and wife. At the time of the incident, four children were at the home. The ages of the children are 13, 11, 9, and 2 years of age. The children were not hurt in the incident and are with family.

Investigators believe Ian Constable fired a handgun at Elena Patricia Constable killing her, and then fatally shot himself.

Currently, the investigation continues, and no additional information is available for public release.

A gofundme page has been organized for the four children.