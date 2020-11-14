El Paso official blasts ruling overturning virus measures

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. (NIAID-RML via AP)

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The top elected official for El Paso County, Texas, says he’s unhappy with a state appeals court ruling overturning his order closing nonessential businesses to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but he won’t appeal it.

County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said in a news release late Friday that to say he was disappointed by the ruling “would be a huge understatement” and that he’ll continue to work with local leaders on ways to control the virus’ spread.

Earlier Friday, the Eighth Court of Appeals in El Paso ruled against the order closing nonessential businesses including gyms and salons.

