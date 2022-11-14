(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided in a press release from New Mexico State Police)

LEA COUNTY, N.M. — On Monday, New Mexico State Police released information concerning a fatal three-vehicle crash which occurred in Lea County on Wednesday, November 9.

The crash happened around 5:00 a.m. on State Road 128 west of Jal.

According to a press release from NMSP, an eastbound 2019 Ford pickup truck crossed into opposing traffic and struck a westbound commercial vehicle head-on. The collision then caused the commercial vehicle to collide with 2022 Ford pickup truck.

The driver of the 2019 Ford pickup truck suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Office of Medical Investigator.

The victim was identified as Francisco Saenz Hinojos, 18, of El Paso, Texas.

NMSP said the driver of the commercial vehicle was transported by Jal EMS to a local hospital for injuries that were not believed to the life-threatening.

The driver and two passengers in the 2022 Ford pickup were not injured.

