ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An elderly woman has died after she was hit while pushing a shopping cart in the parking lot of an Abilene store Thursday.

Ida Schulz, 80, of Abilene has died in the hospital following the crash at the store on the 1600 block of Hwy 351 Thursday, according to a press release from the Abilene Police Department.

The press release states Schulz was pushing a shopping basket, and when she stopped to pick up something she had dropped, she was hit by a car that was backing out of a parking space, causing her to hit her head.

Schulz’s death marks the 24th fatality over 19 incidents on Abilene roads so far this year, continuing the trend of 2022 being the deadliest year on record.

Previously, 2011 was the deadliest year with 21 fatalities from crashes on Abilene roads.

