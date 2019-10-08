Ellen DeGeneres addresses backlash for sitting with George W. Bush at game

ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) – Ellen DeGeneres responded back to criticism of sitting and laughing with former President George W. Bush during the Packers-Cowboys game on Sunday.

“During the game, they showed a shot of me and George laughing together. And so, people were upset. They thought, ‘Why is this gay Hollywood liberal sitting next to a conservative Republican president?’ ” ELLEN DEGENERES

DeGeneres explained that she and her wife Portia DeRossi were invited to the game by Charlotte Jones, the daughter of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. She said that when she accepted she knew she would be in a place where people held different views.

“And I’m not talking about politics. I was rooting for the Packers,” she joked.

After some light jokes, she turned the conversation serious about treating others with kindness, even when they have opposing opinions and beliefs.

Yes, that was me at the Cowboys game with George W. Bush over the weekend. Here’s the whole story. pic.twitter.com/AYiwY5gTIS — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 8, 2019

“Here’s the thing: I’m friends with George Bush. In fact, I’m friends with a lot of people who don’t share the same beliefs that I have. We’re all different and I think that we’ve forgotten that we’re all different… When I say be kind to one another, I don’t mean only the people that think the same way you do. I mean be kind to everyone. ELLEN DEGENERES

DeGeneres concluded her monologue by saying to former President Bush: “You owe me $6 for the nachos.”