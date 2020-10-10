Embattled Texas AG drops case that set off staff revolt

FILE – In this June 28, 2020 file photo, Texas State’s Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the flight line for the arrival of Vice President Mike Pence at Love Field in Dallas. The lawyer Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton hired to investigate a political donor’s claims of wrongdoing by the FBI has no prosecutorial experience and ties to the donor’s defense attorney. Paxton’s hiring of an “outside independent prosecutor” to probe developer Nate Paul’s claims led Paxton’s top deputies to accuse him of bribery and abuse of office. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez File)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says he’s dropping an investigation sought by a wealthy donor that set off an extraordinary revolt by the Republican’s top deputies.

Paxton’s own staff last week accused him of bribery and abuse of office over his launching of an investigation sought by an Austin developer whose offices were raided last year by the FBI.

Paxton has denied wrongdoing and said Friday he was dropping the case because local prosecutors had closed the file.

But Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore says it was Paxton who brought Paul’s case to him, not the other way around.

Paxton has said he won’t resign.

