Endangered wolves sent from Arizona to Texas to aid species

In this photo provided by the Phoenix Zoo, Luna, left, and Scarlet, female Mexican gray wolves are seen at the zoo in Phoenix on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. One pack of Mexican gray wolves is now two, with three sisters remaining at the Phoenix Zoo while their two parents and three male offspring are now in Texas after being moved to the El Paso Zoo as part of a cooperative program to continue recovery of the endangered predators. After the other wolves were moved in January, the three sisters remaining behind in Arizona had to adjust to an emptier den while having to establish a new pecking order, the Arizona Republic reported. (Phoenix Zoo via AP)

PHOENIX (AP) — Two endangered Mexican gray wolves and three of their pups have moved from the Phoenix Zoo to the El Paso Zoo in a bid to bolster the number of predators.

The Arizona Republic reports that three other pups stayed in Phoenix and are now adjusting to an emptier den and establishing a new hierarchy.

Phoenix Zoo officials say that while it doesn’t have a breeding pair anymore, it plans to change the enclosure to make it appealing to a breeding female wolf.

The other wolves were transferred under a cooperative breeding program that aims to help the Mexican gray wolf survive.