Entrepreneurs: H-E-B wants your homemade product

HOUSTON (CW39) In an effort to support winter storm survivors, H-E-B just announced the call for entries for the 2021 H-E-B Quest for Texas Best – looking for the most creative, mouthwatering Texas-made food and beverages in the Lone Star State. Items too!

In addition to food creators and innovators, Texas-based purveyors of beauty items, toys, home goods, household necessities, gardening supplies, coolers and everything in between are now invited to join!

The call for entries is now open, and submissions will be accepted through April 7th. Qualified participants will compete for a combined $70,000 in cash prizes and the opportunity to feature their product on H-E-B shelves across the state.

To prepare for Quest, participants will have the opportunity to visit with H-E-B Sourcing and Supplier Diversity leaders about product development and best practices for submitting their product during special virtual information sessions March 2nd, 10th and 11th.

Registration is required and space is limited to competitors only. To reserve your informational meeting space, review competition details and learn more about the newest requirement – a two-minute video – please visit heb.com/quest.

THANKS FOR HELPING SPREAD THE WORD TO OUR LONE STAR ENTREPRENEURS!