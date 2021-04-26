EPPD aggravated assault investigation discovers human smuggling operation

State & Regional

by: Aaron Montes

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An investigation into a man arrested by the El Paso Police Department after allegedly pointing a shotgun at an individual, led to the discovery of a human smuggling operation at a hotel.

Police say Mark Holguin, 24, of Sunland Park was arrested after allegedly pointing a shotgun at a man near Transmountain Road and South Desert Boulevard on Friday.

A 58-year-old man told police he pulled-over to the side of the road to help when he saw Holguin roll off the street. Holguin allegedly pointed the firearm at the man before he and a male child ran into the desert on foot.

Holguin and the child were soon after spotted at a Quality Inn & Suites, on South Desert Boulevard. Law enforcement found a human smuggling operation taking place inside the room.

Police contacted Homeland Security Investigations to look into the smuggling operation.

Holguin was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is in the Downtown jail on a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar