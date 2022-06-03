EL PASO, Tx (KTSM) – Thursday night, officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) releases an information regarding the alleged assault of a Transgender teen and accusations that EPPD “refused to take a report.”

The article, first published on May 25th, alleges that a Transgendered teen named Tracey was assaulted outside of an El Paso Library. The story goes on to allege that the attack was related to the mass shooting in Uvalde, and that EPPD officers refused to take a report.

The article was brought to the attention of EPPD officials by VICE News, who themselves were looking for comment about the same story.

Below is the complete news release from EPPD regarding the article and subsequent investigation.

On Friday, May 27, 2022, the El Paso Police Department received an inquiry from VICE News regarding a story published on the Los Angeles Blade on May 25, 2022.

The article alleges that a 17-year old Transgender teen named Tracey, was assaulted outside an El Paso library. The article claims that the assault was in relation to the Uvalde, Texas shooting and that the El Paso Police Department refused to take a report.

The allegation made in this article is very concerning, and the Department immediately began to look into the claim. It is not the practice of the El Paso Police Department to refuse a report or assistance to anyone. The story stated that Tracey could only receive help from an organization from Indiana because there was no help in El Paso.

The El Paso community has various organizations that are well known and have been in existence for years that provide assistance to the LGBTQ community.

The El Paso Police Department emailed the author of the story, James Finn, and asked if he could help us contact Tracey as our concern was to help Tracey. Mr. Finn stated in an email that he promised confidentiality to Tracey and would not be able to provide a number for her, but would let the organization, Rainbow Youth Project know.

The El Paso Police Department also directly contacted the Rainbow Youth Project from Indiana and explained

the concern of the Police Department and urgency we had in helping Tracey. This organization only provided an email response stating that our message had been forwarded to their executive team and outside counsel for reply.

As of June 2, 2022, we have not received a response.

On Friday, May 27, 2022, the El Paso Police Department reached out to the El Paso Center for Children, as they assist homeless teens and work with LGBTQ organizations in our community. They were not aware of this incident or of Tracey.

Any call or request for Police will generate an incident card. No request for police assistance has been found.

After no other communication from the Indiana Organization as June 1, 2022, the El Paso Police Department contacted the Borderland Rainbow Center, and PFLAG to see if they had any information on Tracey or the incident.

Both organizations were concerned about the allegations made in the article, but also had no information on

Tracey and had not been contacted by Tracey, James Finn, or the Rainbow Youth Project from Indiana, prior to the article being published.

In addition, the Border Rainbow Center contacted the reporter and the Indiana Organization and asked them to provide Tracey with the contact information for the Borderland Rainbow Center to get any services if she needed them.

The El Paso Police Department together with the Borderland Rainbow Center and PFLAG ask the community if anyone has information on this incident to please come forward.

Individuals with information should immediately call the El Paso Police Department or to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers of El Paso.