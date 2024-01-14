LUBBOCK, Texas — ERCOT asked Texas residents to conserve energy on Monday morning due to expectations of “tight grid conditions.”

The press release said, “Due to continued freezing temperatures, very high demand, and unseasonably low wind, operating reserves are expected to be low during the morning hours of Monday, January 15, before the solar ramp-up.”

ERCOT asked residents to conserve energy from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Monday and expect similar conditions on Tuesday. The power grid stressed the conservation request does not indicate ERCOT is experiencing emergency conditions at this time and is remaining vigilant.