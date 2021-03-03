ERCOT chief terminated after millions of Texans left out in the cold during winter storm

AUSTIN, Texas — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas board voted to terminate CEO Bill Magness following the energy debacle a few weeks ago. Lubbock, for now, is on the Southwest Power Pool. However, Lubbock Power and Light plans to join ERCOT on June 1.

The following in a statement from the ERCOT Board of Directors.

The ERCOT Board of Directors met this evening and directed the Corporate Secretary to exercise the 60 days’ termination notice to ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness pursuant to the employment agreement with ERCOT. During this transition period, Bill will continue to serve as President and CEO and work with state leaders and regulators on potential reforms to ERCOT. The ERCOT Board is expected to begin an immediate search for a new President and CEO, and will continue to discuss the transition plan at future meetings during this time period.

