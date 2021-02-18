ERCOT: Controlled outages over, power can be restored across Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — ERCOT says all controlled outages have ended. This means utility companies, including Austin Energy, Oncor, and others, can bring back all power online as each utility sees fit.

ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness said during a news conference they authorized transmission operators at utilities to get power back to those involved in Monday’s mandated load shed outages that ended up being prolonged, not rotating like originally planned.

“There’s still a lot of work they have to do to get that to the customers,” Magness said. “Restoring the outages in the field is a process they have to take.”

Some people will remain without power for now due to this slow process. Others will be without power due to infrastructure problems caused by the ice and snow storms.

Majority of customers are able to be restored, electric companies still restoring outages in the field: https://t.co/abmB6Vv2Ju — ERCOT (@ERCOT_ISO) February 18, 2021

Magness said more generation came online Wednesday, and it was enough to support the demand without the prolonged forced outages in place.

ERCOT was able to get past Thursday morning’s power demand peak without having to ask utilities to decrease load, so that was encouraging, Magness said. He warned, however, that “we’re not out of the woods yet.”

“We’re still in very cold conditions, so we’re seeing much higher than normal winter demand, so we’re keeping a close eye on that,” Magness said. “We still expect a high cold-weather peak Friday, but we feel like we’re in a glide path.”

He said if ERCOT “hits a bump,” they may have to ask for outages, but they should actually be rotating and not near as long as the outages that began Monday.

Does ERCOT decide where the power goes out?

The short answer is no. Magness said utilities like Oncor or Austin Energy as examples have their own plans to figure out where they can shut power off. They said “critical” facilities like hospitals, fire stations, water treatment plants and so on are exempt from the blackouts, so it’s up to local utilities to reduce load. All ERCOT does is ask utilities to reduce a certain amount of load, and the local operators get there how they can.

“The one thing we have to ensure is that we don’t have a catastrophic blackout,” Magness said. “The reason we took this action was to prevent that type of blackout.”

Dan Woodfin, the senior director of operations with ERCOT, said once generation went offline and energy supply dwindled, there’s not much “from a laws of physics perspective” the agency can do when demand is higher than supply.

“By our operators taking the actions they took, they preserved the integrity of the system,” Woodfin said. “As long as the outages have been, and as hard as they’ve been for folks, they’ve allowed us to transition back to where we are restoring power much quicker than we would have if this happened in an uncontrolled way.”

Magness said if they would have “let physics do the job,” they wouldn’t have been able to even hold the news conference they supplied all this information at.

“We wouldn’t be talking about restoration today or tomorrow, we would be telling you that we’re not sure when it would be done,” Magness said. “It would take much, much longer.”

How close was Texas from a ‘catastrophic’ blackout?

When asked how close the grid was from having a “catastrophic blackout,” Magness said if transmission operators hadn’t reacted “very rapidly to change the situation,” things could have changed quickly.

“We were at a level of frequency that needed to be addressed immediately,” Magness said.