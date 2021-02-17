LIVE: ERCOT gives latest updates as tensions rise over ongoing power outages for Texas residents

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As resident tensions rise during persisting power outages across Texas, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is set to give the latest information about what’s being done and why this is happening.

President and CEO Bill Magness will give the latest update for Wednesday and will be joined by Senior Director of System Operations Dan Woodfin.

As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, ERCOT said about 600,000 homes had had power restored, but that 2.7 million homes were still waiting.

On Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared an investigation into the council and called for resignations of officials.

KXAN will update this story with more information as it becomes available.