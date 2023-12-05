AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced Monday new weatherization inspectors completed their certification program and can begin checking electric units and transmission facilities ahead of the winter.

It comes as ERCOT officials said they continue “to deploy a comprehensive suite of programs and tools to ensure grid reliability and resiliency during the winter months,” per a release. Those efforts include added ancillary services, expanding its firm fuel supply service and tacking on additional weatherization inspectors, the release added.

“There are unique challenges that each weather season in Texas presents for the grid. The winter preparedness efforts made by market participants, reinforced by ERCOT weatherization inspections, continue to strengthen the reliability and resiliency of the ERCOT grid,” ERCOT President and CEO Pablo Vegas said in the release.

The release outlined continuous winter preparedness efforts, which include: