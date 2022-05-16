AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from ERCOT:
The ERCOT region is expected to have sufficient installed generating capacity to serve peak demands in the upcoming summer season, June – September 2022, under normal system conditions and most of the reserve capacity risk scenarios examined. This SARA report includes seven risk scenarios reflecting alternative assumptions for peak demand, unplanned thermal outages, and renewable generation output.
With continued economic growth across the state, ERCOT anticipates a summer 2022 peak
demand of 77,317 MW, which accounts for load reductions based on an incremental rooftop
solar capacity forecast. This would be a new system-wide peak demand record for the
region.
ERCOT anticipates there will be 91,392 MW of resource capacity available during summer
peak demand hours, which includes 473 MW of planned gas-fired, utility-scale solar and
wind capacity. Additionally, ERCOT expects to have 2,035 MW of operational battery storage
resources, which includes 283 MW of planned additions. While some of these battery
storage resources may help meet customer demand, they are not currently included in
ERCOT’s capacity contribution for summer because they are not expected to provide
sustained capacity for meeting system peak loads.
A noteworthy development is that several operational generation resources are now
classified as Private Use Network (PUN) generators. The aggregate installed capacity for
these new PUN units is almost 1,700 MW.
The summer capacity planning reserve margin is forecasted at 22.8%, after accounting for
forecasted customer demand, emergency demand reduction programs, typical unplanned
outages, and typical renewable output.
Report Design Changes
Beginning with this SARA, ERCOT is including the installed capacity ratings of individual
generating units, as well as reporting the aggregate installed capacities of the various
resource categories on the ‘Forecasted Capacity’ tab. Installed capacity ratings are based on
the maximum power that a generating unit can produce during normal sustained operating
conditions as specified by the equipment manufacturer.
(News release from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Inc.)