AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from ERCOT:

The ERCOT region is expected to have sufficient installed generating capacity to serve peak demands in the upcoming summer season, June – September 2022, under normal system conditions and most of the reserve capacity risk scenarios examined. This SARA report includes seven risk scenarios reflecting alternative assumptions for peak demand, unplanned thermal outages, and renewable generation output.



With continued economic growth across the state, ERCOT anticipates a summer 2022 peak

demand of 77,317 MW, which accounts for load reductions based on an incremental rooftop

solar capacity forecast. This would be a new system-wide peak demand record for the

region.



ERCOT anticipates there will be 91,392 MW of resource capacity available during summer

peak demand hours, which includes 473 MW of planned gas-fired, utility-scale solar and

wind capacity. Additionally, ERCOT expects to have 2,035 MW of operational battery storage

resources, which includes 283 MW of planned additions. While some of these battery

storage resources may help meet customer demand, they are not currently included in



ERCOT’s capacity contribution for summer because they are not expected to provide

sustained capacity for meeting system peak loads.



A noteworthy development is that several operational generation resources are now

classified as Private Use Network (PUN) generators. The aggregate installed capacity for

these new PUN units is almost 1,700 MW.



The summer capacity planning reserve margin is forecasted at 22.8%, after accounting for

forecasted customer demand, emergency demand reduction programs, typical unplanned

outages, and typical renewable output.



Report Design Changes



Beginning with this SARA, ERCOT is including the installed capacity ratings of individual

generating units, as well as reporting the aggregate installed capacities of the various

resource categories on the ‘Forecasted Capacity’ tab. Installed capacity ratings are based on

the maximum power that a generating unit can produce during normal sustained operating

conditions as specified by the equipment manufacturer.

(News release from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Inc.)