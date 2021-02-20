ERCOT’s rolling blackouts draw first lawsuit; AG vows probe

Oncor crews work to restore power to homes in Euless, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

DALLAS (AP) — The blackouts that left much of Texas cold and thirsty have drawn their first lawsuit.

The lawsuit filed Friday in a Nueces County court at law in Corpus Christi alleges the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, manager of the state’s main electric grid, ignored repeated warnings of weaknesses in the state’s electric power infrastructure.

It also accuses ERCOT and utility American Electric Power of causing property damage and business interruptions during this week’s cold wave.

Also, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued civil investigative demands to ERCOT and electric utility companies, vowing “to the bottom of this power failure.”