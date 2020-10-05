ESPN: Texans fire coach, GM Bill O’Brien

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans fired their head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Texans made the move after losing 31-23 to the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, falling to 0-4 on the 2020 season.

O’Brien was in his seventh season as the Texans head coach. In 100 regular season games, he compiled a 52-48 record. He finished above .500 in five of his six full seasons as head coach and made the playoffs four times; however he never advanced past the second round of the postseason.

O’Brien was named the team’s general manager as well in January 2020. In one of his first moves as GM, he traded star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals.

Schefter said the Texans are likely to name defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel their interim head coach.