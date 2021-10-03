Ex-student charged in Houston school shooting that injured 1

This photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Dexter Harold Kelsey. Authorities say the former student at a Houston public charter school has been charged after confessing to shooting and wounding the campus principal. Houston police say 25-year-old Dexter Harold Kelsey confessed to the shooting Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at YES Prep Southwest Secondary. (Houston Police Department via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a former student at a Houston public charter school has been charged after confessing to shooting and wounding the campus principal.



Houston police say 25-year-old Dexter Harold Kelsey confessed to the shooting Friday at YES Prep Southwest Secondary.



Police say he’s been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and deadly conduct in the shooting.



Police said the principal, 36-year-old Eric Espinosa, has been released from the hospital. No students were hurt. Kelsey remained jailed on Sunday on $5.25 million bond.



A Harris County court official said he planned to target a female staffer at the school.