Congressman Tony Gonzales says $450,000 payments to migrants sets dangerous precedent

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – United States Congressman Tony Gonzales says that the plan to give migrants, who were separated at the border during the Trump-Era ‘no tolerance policy’, $450,000 is the wrong approach.

Earlier this week President Biden said that the report on the discussions to make the large settlement payments to the migrants was “a garbage report” and it was “not going to happen.” However, the White House walked back the President’s statements saying they would be willing to settle with the migrants out of court.

According to Congressman Gonzales, who represents a portion of El Paso County the plan, which could potentially cost taxpayers upwards of $1 billion, sets a dangerous precedent.