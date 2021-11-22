Exclusive: Gov Greg Abbott mobilizes National Guard, secures Southern border, takes aim at Biden administration

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Governor Greg Abbott is seeking his third term in office and once again he’ll be facing a challenger, this time it will be Beto O’Rourke.

In an exclusive interview the Governor of Texas talked about the political battle that lies ahead, some of the issues facing people in the Lone Star State and moves he’s making to take on the Biden administration saying,

“We’re having to respond in an extraordinary way because of the Biden administration’s refusal to enforce the immigration laws of the united states.”

Governor Abbott launched Operation Lone Star back in March, since that time, they’ve made more than 9,000 criminal arrests at the U.S. – Mexico border, 7,200 of those arrests were for felony offenses.

“We are seeing a record number of people coming across the border including some people that have been arrested recently like MS-13 gang members, people who have been arrested for murder and for rape. It’s getting very dangerous. [We’re] having people coming from more than 150 countries across the globe. You might remember the Haitian crisis that happened in Del Rio, we have additional caravans coming as we speak and as a result of that we’ve mobilized 10,000 National Guard and DPS officers to be on the border. They’re putting up these large massive containers that you see on 18 wheelers or theses container ships to form a blockade. They are laying down razor wire to prevent people from coming across the shore. They should be going through the ports of entry as required by Federal law. On top of that we are building the Texas border wall because all law enforcement say that the border wall does provide a deterrent and a funneling method for people coming across the border illegally.” Governor Greg Abbott

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Operation Lone Star apprehended more than 160,000 migrants for crossing the border illegally and nearly $6 million worth of drugs like Cocaine, Meth, and Fentanyl has been seized.

Exclusive: Gov. Greg Abbott talks El Paso, job growth

In addition, more than $54 million has already been donated to build the wall. That’s in addition to the $250 million down payment Governor Abbott allocated to get the wall started.

In the meantime, Governor Abbott recently released a new ad series about his challenger, Beto O’Rourke saying the former Congressman already showcased his vision for Texas while on the presidential campaign trail-he dropped out of in 2019.

“Beto articulated his vision when he ran for the United States Presidency. He talked about defunding our police and we’ve seen the chaos wherever that’s happened. He was the strongest advocate for these open border policies. He was an advocate for the Green New Deal that would kill hundreds of thousands of good paying energy related jobs in the state of Texas. The policies that Beto articulated when he was running for President would be a disaster for the state of Texas and they’re hostile to Texas values.” Governor Greg Abbott

The Governor then talked about his vision for Texas saying,

“The first thing that I will continue to do is to keep Texas the economic engine of the United States by continuing to bring in more businesses and create more jobs. In just the past two months for example, Texas has added more than 150,000 new jobs. But also I will focus on public safety and that means funding our police rather than defunding our police. Then in addition to what I’m doing on securing the southern border….we’re focusing on something that I hear about as I crisscross the entire state of Texas. When it comes to educating our children, parents matter. And parents need to have a greater say that needs to be respected by our schools about what our children are being taught.” Governor Greg Abbott

According to the Texas Workforce Commission, more than 56,000 jobs were added in the month of October. This week a Texas State Representative Ryan Guillen left the Democrat party and joined the Republican party. Abbott saying the move was proof that people were growing frustrated with the DNC’s ‘radical ideology’

“What I was saying was actually just a repeat that was actually said by a Democrat State Representative in the Rio Grande Valley who switched to the Republican Party earlier this week and those were his words. He said that the values of the Democrat party in South Texas really no longer represent the needs of the people in South Texas. Because the people of South Texas they do want border security not open border policies. The people of South Texas they do want to support their police officers, they do believe in their 2nd amendment rights and the list goes on. The progressive ideology that the Democrat party has adopted is inconsistent with the needs of the people who live in South Texas.” Governor Greg Abbott

