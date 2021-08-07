Expert in reproductive physiology becomes newest TTU SVM faculty Member

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

For John Gibbons, growing up in a military family and moving from place to place is etched in his memories. However, it was his family’s summer vacations away from military activities that changed his life forever.

During those visits to East Texas, where his uncle raised beef cattle, Gibbons first gained experience in animal agriculture that would spark his interest in animal science.

That spark eventually turned into three decades of distinguished academic research, and the development of novel reproductive techniques and protocols across six different continents. He now brings his expertise and knowledge to the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo (SVM) as an associate professor of reproductive physiology. In this role, he will continue what he enjoys the most, training graduate and veterinary students, and watching them develop into successful scholars and veterinarians.

“I am excited to be involved with the inaugural class of the Texas Tech UniversitySchool of Veterinary Medicine,” Gibbons said. “I look forward to the opportunity to be a part of the team here at Texas Tech, which has an obvious and dedicated interest in veterinary education and research that will benefit the people of Texas and beyond.”

“Reproductive physiology is so vitally important for our animal industries,” said Guy Loneragan, dean of the School of Veterinary Medicine. “Whether it be horses, pigs or cattle, everything starts with reproduction. Advances in reproductive physiology help add to the sustainability and resiliency of so many producers. But discoveries can also directly benefit society by helping families who may be struggling to have children. The students of our School, whether they be focused on becoming a veterinarian or earning a Ph.D., will benefit so very much from Dr. Gibbons. We are thrilled he is part of this wonderful program.”

Prior to joining the SVM, Gibbons spent the last three years as an associate and assistant professor of physiology at the DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine and was on joint appointment in the College of Veterinary Medicine at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee. He was heavily involved in the program at DeBusk by being part of many service activities such as a faculty adviser to the Anesthesia Club and co-director for Boehringer Ingelheim Summer Scholars Program at Lincoln Memorial. He also was Lincoln Memorial’s representative for both the International Embryo Transfer Society and American Embryo Transfer Association in 2019.

Currently, Gibbons is collaborating individually with undergraduate and graduate students at Lincoln Memorial, the Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine and the National Foundation for Fertility Research on several different research projects.

Gibbons earned his bachelor’s degree in animal science from Texas A&M University in 1988 and, in 1989, found himself working as a laboratory technician for Granada, a cattle embryo transfer and cloning company in Marquez, Texas. While there, he realized a desire to focus his research on the reproductive anatomy and physiology of cattle and develop reproductive techniques.

As his research developed, he earned his master’s degree in dairy science at Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University in 1994 and his doctorate in endocrinology-reproductive physiology program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1998.

Gibbons is a member of the American Embryo Transfer Association, International Embryo Technologies Society and American Society of Animal Sciences.

“I have had the pleasure of working with John at a previous university. He is very student-focused, always willing to help, and a great researcher,” said John Dascanio, senior associate dean for academic and student affairs. “Dr. Gibbons has a research focus in bovine reproduction working with oocytes and embryos. His work will bring together many partners in industry and local agriculture to improve reproductive efficiency.”

Gibbons joins a growing and vibrant team of faculty and staff at the School of Veterinary Medicine. Additional team members will continue to be added as the school prepares to welcome its inaugural class.

About the School of Veterinary Medicine

Thanks to the generosity of Amarillo and communities across Texas, and the commitment of legislators from around the state, the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo was established in 2018. In March 2021, the school was granted the all-important status of Provisional Accreditation, from the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) Council on Education (COE) and is set to welcome its first class of students in August.

The School of Veterinary Medicine will recruit and select students with a passion to serve rural and regional communities. Its curriculum is focused on the competencies and skills necessary for success in practice types that support these communities. Texas Tech’s innovative and cost-efficient model partners with the wider community of veterinary practices across the state to provide clinical, real-world experiential learning.

