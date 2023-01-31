SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An explosion was reported at Kinder Morgan Plant in Snyder Tuesday morning.

The Snyder Volunteer Fire Department said they believe an electrical transformer blew at the gas plant off FM 1611 around 7:00 a.m.

Residents around town reported hearing the explosion, some even noticing windows and buildings shake.

At the time, no injuries had been reported and the situation was considered stable, but the roads around the plant were closed as a precaution.

Plant personnel are working to restore power and address all issues caused by the explosion.

No further information is available at this time.