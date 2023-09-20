HOBBS, N.M — On Tuesday, the Hobbs Police Department was made aware of a screenshot circulating about “threats of a school shooting” on a social media app, according to a press release from Hobbs PD.

The release said the New Mexico State Police was provided the screenshot from the area of Alamogordo, NM and agencies around the state will be “working diligently to find the origin of this threat.”

Hobbs PD has not confirmed any credible threats to the Hobbs Municipal school at this time, said the release.

Due to recent circulation of threats, HPD will have additional officers monitoring Hobbs schools as a precaution on Wednesday.

Hobbs PD will send an update to the public once additional information becomes available, said the release.

If you have any information regarding the incident, Hobbs PD encourages to report it by calling (575)-397-9265 or contacting the Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575)- 393-8005.