FAA: Airplane with 4 on board crashes in Bryan, Texas

The Associated Press

BRYAN, Texas (AP) — A Federal Aviation spokesperson says a single-engine airplane with four people on board has crashed at an airfield in Bryan, Texas.

Lynn Lunsford says the aircraft crashed about 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Coulter Field Airport, about 85 miles northwest of Houston.

Lunsford referred questions about identities of those on the aircraft and their conditions to local officials, who did not immediately return phone calls to The Associated Press.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

