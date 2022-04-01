FOARD COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — New details emerge as officials with the Federal Aviation Administration continue their investigation into a fatal plane crash Thursday, March 31.

In a Preliminary Accident and Incident Data Notice released on April 1, the FAA said that the aircraft was flying at a low altitude and a gust of wind forced the aircraft to the ground and it caught on fire.

The data notice also stated one passenger and one member of the flight crew aboard the plane died in the crash.

The preliminary accident and incident data notice can be found in full below:

According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Dan Buesing, the crash happened around 9:40 a.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022 in Foard County just northwest of Crowell near County Road 411 and County Road 415.

The victims of the crash have not yet been identified by authorities at this time, but the National Transportation Safety Board confirmed the plane belongs to a Crowell businessman.

The Federal Aviation Administration is currently still investigating the incident to come up with a final report which could take months to complete

